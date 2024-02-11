BJP to wrap up Viksit Bharat, Gaon Chalo Abhiyaa by Feb end; senior ministers urged to contest and win Lok Sabha seats

New Delhi: With an aim to finish its first leg of campaigning before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked its leaders to finish its poll-centred campaigns like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan' by the end of February.

The party is also fielding several BJP Rajya Sabha MPs and senior ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw to fight elections this term.

The 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, through which the BJP is going to beneficiaries in each booth to collect their data and then sign them up for schemes they are eligible for, was launched on November 15 last year.

Under the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan', the party had deputed teams of ‘tolis’ of 12 lakh workers to carry out a ‘pravaas’ or overnight stay in all villages in their respective regions.

A party general secretary, who did not wish to be named, said that leaders were asked to finish these two campaigns by the end of the month.

“Before the poll schedule is out, we need to be prepared,” said the leader, adding that this is from a lesson they have learnt from the party’s debacle in Karnataka.