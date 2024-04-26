Brisk polling in first 3 hrs of LS polls in Kerala; 19.06% turnout till 10.20am

Thiruvananthapuram: Brisk polling was seen in the 20 Lok Sabha seats during the initial few hours of voting with Kerala registering a turnout of 19.06 per cent by 10.20 am.

The election process, held amidst tight security arrangements, was primarily incident free except for electronic voting machine (EVM) breakdowns reported in some booths of the state.

The EVM breakdowns resulted in delaying the polling process in those booths, leading to several voters returning to their homes, according to Congress leader Anto Antony, who is contesting from Pathanamthitta LS seat, and his party colleague Chandy Oommen.

Both of them said that they have asked officials to extend the voting time in the affected booths.

The voter turnout was 12.26 per cent at 9.20 am and rose to 16 per cent and then 19.06 per cent at 10 am and 10.20 am, respectively.