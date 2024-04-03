B S Yediyurappa predicts instability of Congress government after Lok Sabha polls

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday predicted the end of the road for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while hinting at the instability of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.
Yediyurappa was referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to the voters of his constituency Varuna on Monday to give a lead of 60,000 votes to Chamarajanagar Congress candidate Sunil Bose so that he would not be challenged by anyone.
Yediyurappa made this remark during his address at the ‘Shakti Kendra’ (a cluster of 3-5 booths) leaders and workers’ convention.
“Siddaramaiah has realised that his time is coming to an end. Therefore, he is making such appeals to voters,” he said.
