Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Conflict between Gonds & Lambadas keeps political parties on tenterhooks

“In the last Lok Sabha election, we all elected Soyam Bapu Rao of the BJP, as we all felt our voice needed to be heard in the parliament as well. However, after the election, he did not work for our rights at all. That’s why we have distanced ourselves from him, and that’s the reason the BJP may have replaced him this time,” a Gond Adivasi who wished to remain anonymous told DH.