Professional Congress to conduct door-to-door campaigns in urban seats during Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Professionals linked with the Congress will conduct door-to-door campaigns in chosen urban constituencies during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections besides reaching out to their counterparts with domain specific agenda.

The All India Professional Congress (AIPC) has chalked out a two-prong strategy for its members for the poll campaign where they reach out to domain specific colleagues and common people specifically in urban areas.

With the AIPC disbanding its state units and forming domain specific units, the emphasis is on spreading the party’s domain-specific stand to the targeted audience. The second part will be that the AIPC will coordinate the party’s central war room and take up specific tasks assigned by them.

AIPC Chairperson Praveen Chakravarty said the change in structure has been effected in the past four months. Basically, the AIPC is using Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with various sections of professionals, including Chartered Accountants, IT professionals, academicians and mining workers, to spread the party’s views.