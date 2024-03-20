Professional Congress to conduct door-to-door campaigns in urban seats during Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Professionals linked with the Congress will conduct door-to-door campaigns in chosen urban constituencies during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections besides reaching out to their counterparts with domain specific agenda.
The All India Professional Congress (AIPC) has chalked out a two-prong strategy for its members for the poll campaign where they reach out to domain specific colleagues and common people specifically in urban areas.
With the AIPC disbanding its state units and forming domain specific units, the emphasis is on spreading the party’s domain-specific stand to the targeted audience. The second part will be that the AIPC will coordinate the party’s central war room and take up specific tasks assigned by them.
AIPC Chairperson Praveen Chakravarty said the change in structure has been effected in the past four months. Basically, the AIPC is using Rahul Gandhi’s interactions with various sections of professionals, including Chartered Accountants, IT professionals, academicians and mining workers, to spread the party’s views.
Already, he told DH, the interaction Rahul had with the CAs during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has been shared with five to six lakh CAs across the country. Through this, he said, the CAs are made aware of what the party thinks about demonetisation, GST and other issues in detail.
Similarly, he said, the video on the interaction with IT professionals is shared with around one crore professionals. “We are campaigning in a different style. It is adding to the grand narrative,” he said.
He said the AIPC has also created two war rooms on the lines of the main ones for organisation and communication. The war rooms of the AIPC will connect with the main war rooms and take up tasks in urban seats. “We are concentrating only on urban seats,” he said.
Also, the teams will spread out reaching out to specific groups explaining what the party’s manifesto stands for.
A team of AIPC was also helping the Manifesto committee, of which Chakravarty was a member, by performing the back-end work. “Tens of thousands of suggestions were received by the manifesto panel and these were segregated and forwarded to the panel by our team,” he said.
