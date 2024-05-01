Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cornered after Neha’s murder, sex tapes give Congress a stick to beat BJP with

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual perversion has come in handy for the Congress, which is going to town with this, hoping to minimise the impact of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath’s murder, for the second phase of polling on May 7.
Neha’s murder by her stalker Fayaz, and the way the government initially handled it, is said to have caused damage to the Congress’ prospects.
The BJP was quick to jump on the issue to mobilise support for Neha’s family, which belongs to the Lingayat community, that has a good presence in many of the 14 seats going to polls on May 7.
Now, with Prajwal’s case, the Congress is looking to damage BJP’s prospects.
The Congress has been targeting the BJP more than JD(S), over the Hassan sex tapes because the regional party has limited presence across the 14 seats.
Across the 14 Lok Sabha segments due for polling on May 7, the JD(S) has only five MLAs: Bhimanagouda (Rajugouda) Basanagouda Patil (Devarahippargi), Sharangouda Kandakur (Gurmitkal), Karemma G Naik (Devadurga), Nemiraj Naik (Hagaribommanahalli) and Sharada Poorya Naik (Shimoga Rural).
Earlier this week, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi brought up the Hassan issue to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Sedam, Kalaburagi. The Congress has also deployed its women leaders to raise the issue ahead of the May 7 polls.
A senior BJP leader denied that Prajwal’s sex tapes will have an impact on North Karnataka.
“Whatever the Congress tries, Prajwal Revanna is limited to Hassan. Neha’s case and these sex tapes are different. Congress cannot win votes by playing up Prajwal’s issue,” this leader claimed.
Political analyst A Narayana told DH that Congress benefiting politically from the sex tapes would depend on how well the party weaponises it.
“In the Northern belt, there are a whole lot of other issues. The only point on which the Congress can use this as an election issue is by projecting that the BJP had known about this scandal before they entered into an alliance with the JD(S). Now, how much the Congress is going to convince the people and make it an election issue will decide how much it is going to have an impact on the second phase of the elections,” Narayana explained.
(With inputs from Anagha Deshpande)
(Published 30 April 2024, 23:37 IST)