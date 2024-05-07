DH Interview | Before voting think about the interests of Hindu society: Milind Parande

Founded on 29 August 1964, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is now a 60-year-old organisation spearheading several projects across India.

The pran-pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on 22 January, 2024 is one of the major landmarks in the history of the VHP.

Issues like cow slaughter ban, putting an end to religious conversion, freeing temples from government control and expanding work to combat social evils are part of the VHP’s agenda as India moves ahead in Amrit Kaal.

DH’s Mrityunjay Bose catches up with VHP’s Organising General Secretary Milind Parande, who was in Mumbai for a brief visit.

“We are not telling anyone whom to vote for, which party to vote for. What we are telling people is to keep in mind the interests of Hindu society and vote. The interests of the Hindu society are in the national interest. And Hindu society is not detrimental to others’ interest,” Parande said in a freewheeling interview.

Following are the excerpts of the interview: