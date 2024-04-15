Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil joins NCP (SP), declared party candidate for Madha LS seat

After joining NCP (SP), Mohite Patil said, “With due respect to the people of Solapur, I have decided to join the NCP (SP). I tendered my resignation on April 11 but till date nobody from the BJP contacted me. I will work hard for the people of Solapur and Madha.” Earlier in the day, Pawar had visited the residence of Vijaysinh Mohite Patil.