Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

EC may roll out all-India SIR in phases beginning with states where polls due next year

The work is on and the three commissioners will meet to decide on dates for various states to launch their respective SIRs, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 09:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 09:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionVoters listGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us