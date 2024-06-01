Elections 2024 | Voting for 6 Odisha Lok Sabha segments, 42 assembly seats begins amid tight security

Bhubaneswar: Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security, a poll official said.

Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies.

Polling will continue till 6 pm as there are no Maoist-hit zones under these Lok Sabha seats, the official added.