Elections 2024 | Voting for 6 Odisha Lok Sabha segments, 42 assembly seats begins amid tight security

Sixty-six candidates are contesting for the six Lok Sabha seats, while 394 contestants are competing for the 42 assembly segments.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 03:24 IST
Bhubaneswar: Polling commenced for six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning, amid tight security, a poll official said.

Voting began at 7 am in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies.

Polling will continue till 6 pm as there are no Maoist-hit zones under these Lok Sabha seats, the official added.

Approximately 1 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes across 10,882 booths in the fourth and final round of simultaneous elections in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) NB Dhal assured that adequate arrangements have been made for voters' convenience at all booths, considering the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

In all, 36,000 security personnel and 72,000 polling officials have been deployed for this round of twin polls in the state.

Sixty-six candidates are contesting for the six Lok Sabha seats, while 394 contestants are competing for the 42 assembly segments.

Several prominent leaders' fates will be decided in this phase, including Odisha assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik, government chief whip Prashant Muduli, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, six Odisha ministers, and four sitting MPs.

Published 01 June 2024, 03:24 IST
OdishaBJPNaveen PatnaikBJDLok Sabha Elections 2024Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

