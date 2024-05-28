Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Andaman registers 35.7% polling till 1 pm

"So far the voting is going on peacefully. There were some minor EVM glitches but it was addressed immediately. It did not hamper the poll process," the Chief Electoral Officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:24 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 06:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Port Blair: An estimated 35.7 per cent of the total 3,15,148 voters in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Friday for the lone Lok Sabha in the union territory, an official said.

Chief Electoral Officer, B S Jaglan said so far voting is going on peacefully.

"So far the voting is going on peacefully. There were some minor EVM glitches but it was addressed immediately. It did not hamper the poll process," the CEO told PTI.

At Strait Island (in North and Middle Andaman district) 27 voters belonging to the Great Andamanese (ParticularlyVulnerable Tribal Groups - PVTGs) exercised their voting rights. The Strait Island is a restricted area due to the Great Andamanese tribal reserve.

The CEO said, 'It’s good to see that primitive tribes are also exercising their voting rights. Every ballot is a testament to unity and participation. So far the voting is going on peacefully in the entire archipelago.

A total of 12 candidates, including two women and five independents are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat. However, the contest is mainly between the Congress and the BJP. This time, the BJP has nominated Bishnu Pada Ray as its candidate, while Congress has decided to field its sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma against Ray.

The total number of voters in the Union Territory (UT) is 3,15148, which includes 1,64,012 male, 1,51,132 female and four voters in third gender category. The voters also include 39 of Great Nicobarese tribe of Strait Islands, 68 of the Onge tribe at Hut Bay and 98 of the Shompen tribe of Great Nicobar Island.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 06:24 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsIndian newsPTILok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT