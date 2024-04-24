Explained | Row over Sam Pitroda's inheritance tax comments

BJP's attack on Congress of 'redistribution of wealth'

Pitroda's comments come at a time when the Congress is already facing a blistering attack from the saffron party with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating in his rallies that the Congress has tried to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give it to Muslims, and accused the party again of hatching a "deep conspiracy" to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among a "select" group.

Today, while addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Modi said "Congress says it will impose inheritance tax", urging people to ensure that a lotus blooms at every poll booth

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," Modi had said earlier in a rally in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is reportedly "examining" the complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of indulging in "hate speech", even as complaints from parties, social organisations, and citizens poured in.