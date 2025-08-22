Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia doing 'everything' to stop meeting with Putin: Zelenskyy

Speaking at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said they had discussed security guarantees for Ukraine by other states.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 12:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 12:59 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us