Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kimmane lodges plaint with EC against PM Modi over ‘mangalsutra’ jibe

Thirthahalli (Shivamogga district): Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create communal division with his ‘mangalsutra’ jibe, Former Congress minister Kimmane Ratnakar on Monday lodged complaint with the taluk election officer and the deputy superintendent of police.
During an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Modi said ‘your mangalsutra will not be safe under the Congress rule. They (Congress) will snatch and distribute it among Muslims’. By saying so, he (Modi) is fanning communal tensions.
The Election Commission should take strict action against the prime minister,” he demanded.
“Such inciteful speech is a violation of the election code of conduct. It is a conspiracy to incite Hindu women, create communal hatred to
garner votes,” Kimmane said.
His statement is anti-constitutional and an offence under the Indian Penal Code, the former Thirthahalli MLA added.
(Published 23 April 2024, 01:34 IST)