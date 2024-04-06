Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan

Thane/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and two-time sitting MP Dr Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Dr Shrikant Shinde would be the Maha Yuti candidate from Kalyan," BJP deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

The announcement came at a time when differences on seat sharing has cropped up between BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Dr Shrikant Shinde will be facing Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). She has been associated with Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation; in the past she was briefly associated with Raj Thackeray-led MNS.