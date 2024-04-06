JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant to contest from Kalyan

'Dr Shrikant Shinde would be the Maha Yuti candidate from Kalyan,' BJP deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.
Last Updated 06 April 2024, 06:02 IST

Follow Us

Thane/Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and two-time sitting MP Dr Shrikant Shinde will contest from the Kalyan seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Dr Shrikant Shinde would be the Maha Yuti candidate from Kalyan," BJP deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

The announcement came at a time when differences on seat sharing has cropped up between BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Dr Shrikant Shinde will be facing Vaishali Darekar-Rane of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). She has been associated with Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation; in the past she was briefly associated with Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 April 2024, 06:02 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeKalyanLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT