Lok Sabha Election 2024: Win margins narrow in Delhi, AAP vote share up in Punjab, says Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the victory margins were narrow in Delhi this time even though the city preferred to elect the BJP in general election as it has been doing since 2014.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "The INDIA bloc performed quite well despite the circumstances against them. In Delhi, the victory margins were narrow this time. Voters here prefer to vote for BJP in Lok Sabha polls and for AAP and other parties in Vidhan Sabha elections. They stuck to that pattern this time also."

The AAP-Congress alliance drew a blank in Delhi with BJP performing a clean sweep, just as it had done in the last Lok Sabha elections.