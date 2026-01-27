Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi tribunal awards Rs 34.9 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident

The tribunal relied on eyewitness testimony, medical evidence and criminal case records to conclude that the truck driver was at fault.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 10:43 IST
DelhiRoad accidentcompensationtribunal

Follow us on :

Follow Us