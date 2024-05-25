Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A glimpse of democracy in action as phase 6 of polling concludes

Elderly people leave after casting votes at a polling station during sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Dhangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Women come out of a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Zafrabad, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Women show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
A security person guards as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.
Voters wait to cast their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, on the outskirts of Ranchi in Jharkhand on Saturday.
People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana's Sonipat.
An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
A polling agent offers water to an elderly woman during voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha.
Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri Maharaj (C) after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.
Published 25 May 2024, 16:58 IST