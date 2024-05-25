Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A glimpse of democracy in action as phase 6 of polling concludes

As many as 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. While people in Delhi braved scorching heat to exercise their franchise, polling was held amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. Here's a glimpse of the penultimate round of voting ahead of the results to be announced on June 4.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 16:58 IST
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 16:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Elderly people leave after casting votes at a polling station during sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Dhangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Elderly people leave after casting votes at a polling station during sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls, at Dhangri village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Women come out of a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Zafrabad, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Women come out of a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Zafrabad, in New Delhi on Saturday. 

Credit: PTI Photo

Women show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Women show their ink marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Credit: PTI Photo

A security person guards as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

A security person guards as people wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Voters wait to cast their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, on the outskirts of Ranchi in Jharkhand on Saturday.

Voters wait to cast their votes for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, on the outskirts of Ranchi in Jharkhand on Saturday.

Credit: PTI Photo

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana's Sonipat.

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana's Sonipat.

Credit: PTI Photo

An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Credit: PTI Photo

A polling agent offers water to an elderly woman during voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha.

A polling agent offers water to an elderly woman during voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha.

Credit: PTI Photo

Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri Maharaj (C) after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.

Mahant of Baghambari Math Balveer Giri Maharaj (C) after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2024, 16:58 IST
India NewsDelhiJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsHaryanaJharkhandLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT