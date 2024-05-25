Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A glimpse of democracy in action as phase 6 of polling concludes

As many as 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. While people in Delhi braved scorching heat to exercise their franchise, polling was held amid sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal. Here's a glimpse of the penultimate round of voting ahead of the results to be announced on June 4.