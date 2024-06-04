Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | AAP's Gurmeet Singh Hayer wins from Punjab's Sangrur

Chandigarh: AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer won from Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival and Congress party's Sukhpal Singh Khaira, according to the Election Commission.
Hayer trounced Khaira by a margin of 1,72,560 votes.
Sangrur parliamentary constituency is considered as the AAP's citadel.
Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 10:49 IST