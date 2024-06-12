Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Akhilesh steps down as Karhal MLA, to keep Kannauj seat

Lucknow: As was expected, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday resigned from the Karhal assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh and decided to keep the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, from where he emerged victorious in the recently concluded polls.

Akhilesh had earlier dropped hints that he might resign as MLA and keep the Kannauj LS seat. "The decision to resign from the UP assembly membership and retain Kannauj was made after consulting party leaders and workers from the two constituencies," said a senior SP leader here.

The leader said that the SP, with 37 MPs, was now a major political force in the country. "We are now the third biggest party in the Lok Sabha in terms of number of members," he said.