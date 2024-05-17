Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid digital push, traditional campaigning methods retain their allure among politicians in West Bengal

Kolkata: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, qualified by experts as by far the most expensive democratic exercise in the history of India where poll-related spending by political parties could exceed a jaw-dropping Rs 1.35 lakh-crore, have emerged as a space where social media and other digital platforms are formidable campaign instruments.

With about a third of that booty earmarked for communication, political parties are harnessing the power of these platforms to intimately connect with voters to amplify their agendas.

In West Bengal though, it seems candidates across the board aren't ready to give up on the traditional campaign methods just yet with parties displaying an overt preference for a mix and match of tried-and-tested mass outreach methods with those of the digital age.