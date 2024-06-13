Explained | How G7 nations hope to counter Russia and China’s axis of resistance

By William Horobin, Michelle Jamrisko, Josh Wingrove and Tom Rees

It’s been a decade since the Group of Seven kicked Russia out. Now the club accounting for 44 per cent of the global economy has come to terms with its limitations while embracing its resilience.

Their counterweight — an axis of resistance led by China and Russia — is trying to force countries in the loosely-defined Global South to pick sides and tip the balance of power. The G7 response, at a summit this week in Southern Italy, is to craft a creative and exquisitely political solution on how to use the interest from Russian frozen assets to support Ukraine.

Its weakness is that several of the leaders landing in Italy are in dire straits back home. US President Joe Biden is behind Donald Trump in many polls ahead of November elections. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on track for defeat in July. France’s Emmanuel Macron is batting away rumors he’d quit in a snap legislative election he didn’t need to call next month.

Faced with two brutal wars, can the G7 muster enough economic, military and persuasive power to stave off the biggest threats to the democratic-led global order since World War II? The battle lines of this new era of geo-economic fragmentation are drawn.