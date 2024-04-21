Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Assam's Silchar

Silchar (Assam): Braving rain, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday led a roadshow in Silchar, the most important town of Assam's Barak Valley bordering Bangladesh, for BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah was standing atop a decorated vehicle which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture in front.

The 2-km long roadshow began at the District Sports Association point in the heart of the town at 5 pm and covered Central Road, Premtala, Ambikapatty and Hospital Road before culminating at Radhamadhav Road.