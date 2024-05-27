Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Amit Shah threatened to topple AAP govt in Punjab, this is dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, Kejriwal, while addressing a gathering of traders in Amritsar, said, "Have you heard Amit Shah's statement? He gave a threat. Initially, he abused Punjabis a lot. He issued a threat that after June 4, the Punjab government will be toppled. Bhagwant Mann will no longer remain the chief minister after June 4."

"We have 92 seats (MLAs). How can you topple (government)? There is a dictatorship (in the country)," Kejriwal said and alleged that the BJP leaders were openly saying that they would threaten the legislators with the CBI and the ED and then 'buy' them.

"I want to tell him... do not threaten the people of Punjab. Otherwise, they will make it difficult for you to enter Punjab," the Delhi chief minister added.