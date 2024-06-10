Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | At least 12 ministers from Modi 2.0 are part of new Union cabinet

As Modi took oath and assumed office for his consecutive third term as prime minister on June 9 along with 30 leaders from NDA, who were also sworn in to the cabinet, the Modi 3.0 government has decided to repeat most of its senior ministers who handled various portfolios during Modi 2.0.

Rajnath Singh who held the Defense portfolio in the previous Modi cabinet took oath in the Modi 3.0 as the cabinet minister. Besides, Amit Shah who was the Union Home Minister was also inducted into the current cabinet along with senior party leaders Nirmala Sitharaman who held the finance portfolio previously.

Senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari who is also known as the 'highway man of India' was sworn in to the current Modi cabinet along with S Jaishankar who was the MEA during Modi 3.0.

Dharmendra Pradhan who was given the Union Education Ministry in Modi 2.0 and has been the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, also took oath in the newly formed cabinet of Union ministers.