Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Bahut badi gaddari': Digvijaya Singh on withdrawal of nomination by Congress candidate from Indore

Bhopal: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Monday termed the withdrawal of the candidature by the party nominee, Akshay Kanti Bam, from Indore Lok Sabha seat as "a very big betrayal".

''Bahut badi gaddari ki hai'....It is a very big betrayal. This was not expected from him," Singh told PTI in Rajgarh.

When asked whether he had supported Bam's candidature, Singh said, "The ticket was given by the Congress party".