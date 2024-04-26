Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-AGP banks on 'demographic change' caused by delimitation to win Assam's Barpeta for the first time

Just before the first phase of polling on April 19, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that they decided to field AGP candidates in Barpeta and Dhubri given the fact that AGP has a vote bank among the Muslims too. Dhubri, however, is still a Muslim majority constituency, from where Badruddin Ajmal was elected to Lok Sabha thrice since 2009 and is seeking re-election this time.

Ahead of the polling in Barpeta on May 7, both BJP and AGP are talking about BJP government's efforts to protect political rights of the indigenous Assamese, which according to them, was facing threat due to increase in the number of voters belonging to Bengali speaking Muslims. According to BJP leaders, Muslim population in Barpeta now stands at around 30 percent, compared to over 50 percent before the delimitation exercise was carried out.

The AIUDF, interestingly, has not fielded its candidate in Barpeta this time.

When asked about how delimitation will help BJP, Congress leader and a lawyer, Aman Wadud told DH, "CM Sarma has repeatedly stated that what NRC and Assam Movement couldn't achieve, delimitation will do. This only proves that delimitation was actually executed by the BJP and not by ECI. The BJP has curved constituencies based on religion to suit their agenda."