Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP filling Hindutva void created by Jayalalithaa's demise, says Annamalai

He said, "I would honestly say that the BJP got its space in Tamil Nadu in a big way because of two factors -- Modiji coming to power in 2014 and Jayalalithaa Amma's demise."

Annamalai said that after the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will emerge as the third party in Tamil Nadu, where regional parties -- the DMK and the AIADMK -- have dominated politics with national parties the Congress and the BJP relegated to the sidelines.