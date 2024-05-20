Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP holds meeting in Delhi as polling underway for 5th phase

The meeting is learnt to have been called to review the party's performance so far in the election, which is in its fifth phase, and devise strategy for the remaining phases.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 09:28 IST

Comments

New Delhi: A meeting of senior BJP leaders, presided over party president JP Nadda, was underway here at the party headquarters on Monday.

The meeting is learnt to have been called to review the party's performance so far in the election, which is in its fifth phase, and devise strategy for the remaining phases.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national general secretaries Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, party IT department head Amit Malviya, national media in-charge Anil Baluni, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among those who are in the meeting.

Published 20 May 2024, 09:28 IST
