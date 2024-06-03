Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP objects to Akhilesh's remarks, asks EC to take strict action against attempts to spread anarchy on counting day

The delegation, which included deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, drew the election body's attention to the remarks by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and submitted a memorandum on Monday evening.