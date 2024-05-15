Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation, says Rahul Gandhi

'BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,' he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 08:53 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 08:53 IST

Bolangir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to 'destroy' the Constitution and scrap the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits, and backward class.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha's Bolangir, Gandhi claimed that if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector and the country will be run by 22 billionaires.

"BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it," he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand.

"If BJP wins, the reservation will be scrapped, the public sector will be privatised, and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. That's why the people's government should be formed," he added.

Published 15 May 2024, 08:53 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

