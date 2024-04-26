Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Brides, NRIs exercise their franchise in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Technical glitches in EVMs, temporary disruption in power supply, brides rushing to polling booths (PB) before tying the nuptial knot were spotted from different parts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Friday.
DK Deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP said an initial glitch was reported at Karopady polling booth. After engineers had rectified the problem, polling continued peacefully. Voters were seen waiting in a queue at St Xavier School PB 20 at Bejai Church premises since 7 am due to a technical glitch; it was fixed after 9:30 am. More than 100 voters had to wait in a queue for 2.30 hours to exercise their franchise, said a voter.
Technical glitches were noticed at Mogra in Guthigaru and in VVPAT at a polling booth in Bantwal constituency. But the VVPAT was soon replaced. A woman who was waiting in a queue at St Aloysius School polling booth collapsed and immediately she was given first aid.
Brides cast votes
Vinutha from Veerakamba village, in Bantwal prior to visiting the wedding hall headed to a polling booth to cast her vote. Another bride Rashmitha in Mangaluru also cast her vote before tying the nuptial knot. Sowmya from Bandaru, after casting her vote proceeded to marry Harish from Vittal. Nandashree and Navyashree, twins from Ballakka accompanied by their father exercised their franchise before their marriage.
Bride groom Naveen arrived from marriage hall to the polling station at Manila in Banwal to cast his vote. Sushanth had entered into wedlock with Pavithra in Kateel. After the wedding, both groom and bride exercised their franchise at Mundaje polling booth and Ujire polling booth respectively.
An incident of staff applying indelible ink on the wrong finger of voters was reported at a booth in Mulki. DK DC said the ink had been applied on right hand index finger of eight to nine voters.
Tension
ABJP supporter was led away by police after he created a ruckus and objected to Congress candidate R Padmaraj addressing mediapersons after exercising his franchise at Capitanio School. There was power disruption in Puttur, Kumbra, Kadaba and Karaya for half an hour. DC said that due to jump cut of top conductor in transmission line, power supply was disrupted. Measures had been taken to restore power supply.
NRIs vote
Jeevitha from Ulaibettu had come from Dubai in order to exercise her franchise. She said, “Voting is our right. Despite scorching heat, senior citizens have come out in large numbers to cast their votes."
Shashiraj and his wife had come all the way from Singapore to exercise their franchise in Kulshekar. “Whenever there is election, I come to my native to cast my vote,” he told DH.
Anireekshitha from Kolakeeru in Kalladka was overjoyed to cast her first vote at Golthamajalu in Kalladka. "I am happy that my dream of casting a vote has been realised,"she gushed. Draupadi, a senior citizen at Mani in Bantwal, had refused to vote from home. She had arrived at DK ZP primary School in Mani to cast her vote. "I am healthy. The joy of coming to the booth to cast a vote is different."