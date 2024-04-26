Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Brides, NRIs exercise their franchise in Dakshina Kannada

Brides cast votes

Vinutha from Veerakamba village, in Bantwal prior to visiting the wedding hall headed to a polling booth to cast her vote. Another bride Rashmitha in Mangaluru also cast her vote before tying the nuptial knot. Sowmya from Bandaru, after casting her vote proceeded to marry Harish from Vittal. Nandashree and Navyashree, twins from Ballakka accompanied by their father exercised their franchise before their marriage.

Bride groom Naveen arrived from marriage hall to the polling station at Manila in Banwal to cast his vote. Sushanth had entered into wedlock with Pavithra in Kateel. After the wedding, both groom and bride exercised their franchise at Mundaje polling booth and Ujire polling booth respectively.

An incident of staff applying indelible ink on the wrong finger of voters was reported at a booth in Mulki. DK DC said the ink had been applied on right hand index finger of eight to nine voters.