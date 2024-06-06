Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Calcutta High Court expresses concern over post-poll violence allegations in Bengal

In August 2021, a five-judge bench of the high court had ordered a CBI probe into all cases of alleged murder and crimes against women, including rape or attempted rape, related to post-election violence in West Bengal following the state assembly elections.

The bench, in response to PILs seeking an independent probe into alleged violence following the assembly elections, had also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre to oversee investigations into all other cases.