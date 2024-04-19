Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Choose strong and decisive leadership,' Amit Shah appeals to voters

"I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India," he said.

In another post, Shah appealed to all first-time voters to turn up in large numbers and actively participate in the polling process.

"Let the power of your vote elect a government that will provide you with world-class education and opportunities to shape a better future. Also, inspire your friends, family members, and relatives to actively participate in voting," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicked off on Friday with voting being held for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world's largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office.

Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.

India has nearly 97 crore registered voters for elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

In this phase, there are 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

The counting of votes in the elections that will conclude on June 1 will be taken up on June 4.