Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress in 60 years treated tribals as vote bank; BJP under PM Modi gave them respect: Arjun Munda

Munda said, "I admit that the eastern region lacks infrastructure and channelised agencies. The procurement of products from the region through minimum support price is also less. The governments in the past did not pay attention to this. But we are now committed to ensuring a sound agriculture infrastructure in the belt for cash crops and horticulture so that these can be sent to the national market. Jharkhand will be accorded special attention."

On lac and tussar silkworm cultivation, he said steps were being undertaken to promote these in national and international markets, while a large laboratory is being set up at Khunti under Honey Mission.