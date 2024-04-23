Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress sees Modi's rhetoric to boost its ‘rich-poor divide’ narrative

New Delhi: The Congress believes that its ‘rich-poor divide’ narrative coupled with a campaign centred around unemployment and price rise, has “unsettled” the ruling BJP as evident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shift in rhetoric.

On Tuesday, the Congress doubled down their campaign theme, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge claiming the gap between the rich and the poor is “at a 100 year high, even more than the British Raj” and that in the last ten years, Modi has “worked only for 2-3 of his close friends”.

“All national resources of the country have been sold to these super-rich crony capitalists, including airports, ports, coal mines, power plants, and PSUs, at throwaway prices. Modi-ji’s top 22 rich friends hold wealth equal to 70 crore Indians,” he claimed.

In the first nine years of the Modi government, he alleged, more than one lakh farmers committed suicide. Every single day, on average, 30 farmers committed suicide. For the first time in independent India, taxes were imposed on farmers, he added.