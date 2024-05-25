Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Does it behove PM to speak like this, asks NCP(SC) on 'mujra' remark

Speaking at election campaign rallies in Bihar, the prime minister said he would foil the alleged plans of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 13:46 IST
Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accusing the I.N.D.I.A. bloc of performing 'mujra' for its vote bank, and asked whether it behoved him to make such a statement.

Speaking at election campaign rallies in Bihar, the prime minister said he would foil the alleged plans of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims.

"They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank," Modi added.

NCP (SP) Clyde Crasto asked on social media why the PM had a fascination for words starting with the alphabet `M', referring to his earlier comments.

"What is this fascination with the alphabet 'M'? Musalman, Machli, Mangalsutra, Mutton... now '#MUJRA'. Does this behove well for the Prime Minister of India to speak like this?" Crasto said in a post on X.

Published 25 May 2024, 13:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNCPLok Sabha Elections 2024

