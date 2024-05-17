Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC updates voter turnout for Phase 4 to 69.16%

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday updated the voter turnout statistics for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections to 69.16 per cent with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 80.66 per cent people voting.
According to a statement, 69.58 per cent men and 68.73 per cent women voted in 96 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls during the phase 4 on May 14. On May 13 midnight, the Voter Turnout App had reported 67.7 per cent voter turnout pending uploading of data from some polling stations.
In all the four phases, the cumulative turnout was 66.95 per cent.
Jammu and Kashmir, where one seat – Srinagar – went to polls, had the least turnout at 38.49 per cent, but it created a record as it was the highest since 1998 when 30.68 per cent was recorded. In 2019, only 14.43 per cent voting was recorded in Srinagar, where the first polls were held after the abrogation of Article 370.
West Bengal reported 80.22 per cent turnout in Phase 4 followed by Odisha 75.68 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 72.05 per cent, Jharkhand 66.01 per cent, Telangana 65.67 per cent, Maharashtra 62.21 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 58.22 per cent and Bihar 58.21 per cent.
While Srinagar seat had the lowest turnout, Hyderabad (48.48 per cent) and Secunderabad were the only two other constituencies that polled less than 50 per cent.
Published 17 May 2024, 13:25 IST