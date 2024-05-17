Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC updates voter turnout for Phase 4 to 69.16%

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday updated the voter turnout statistics for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections to 69.16 per cent with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 80.66 per cent people voting.

According to a statement, 69.58 per cent men and 68.73 per cent women voted in 96 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls during the phase 4 on May 14. On May 13 midnight, the Voter Turnout App had reported 67.7 per cent voter turnout pending uploading of data from some polling stations.

In all the four phases, the cumulative turnout was 66.95 per cent.