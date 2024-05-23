Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Employment, traffic major issues in UP's Jaunpur constituency

He says, "In 2014, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had laid the foundation stone of a medical college in the district and the construction work was completed in 2016. But the medical college was never made functional. Now, it has been attached to the district hospital. Also, despite being a big district, there is no trauma centre here."

The BSP had earlier given its ticket to Srikala Reddy, wife of former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh, but later the Mayawati-led party repeated sitting MP Shyam Singh Yadav.