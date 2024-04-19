Lok Sabha elections 2024: First-timers, newlyweds among early voters in J&K's Udhampur seat

Udhampur/Jammu: Accompanied by his friends dressed in traditional attires, a groom decked up in sherwani and colourful headgear was among the first to cast his vote at a polling booth in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur as the first phase of the Lok Sabha election began Friday.

Polling started at 7 am amid inclement weather conditions in the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency spread over the five districts of Udhampur, Kathua, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

Kapil Gupta got married Thursday and exercised his franchise at a polling booth set up on the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited in Udhampur town soon after returning home Friday morning.

"Voting is our right and must be done on priority," he said, requesting voters to vote in large numbers.