Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Four women candidates emerge victorious in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Four women candidates including former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi and Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, all belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.
A total of 29 candidates contested in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha of whom four won and five came second in the polls.
Sarangi, a former IAS officer and BJP candidate, retained the prestigious Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat for the second time by defeating her nearest BJD rival Manmath Kumar Routray by 35,152 votes.
Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the erstwhile Royal family of Patna in Bolangir district won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat by defeating her nearest BJD rival Surendra Singh Bhoi by 1,32,664 votes.
BJP candidate Malvika Devi of the erstwhile Royal family of Kalahandi district won the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat by 1,33,813 votes. She defeated BJD's Lambodar Nial.
In the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam district, BJP's Anita Subhadarshini won by defeating her nearest BJD rival Ranjita Sahu by 99,974 votes.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections seven women candidates had won in Odisha.
Five BJD women candidates - Ranjita Sahu, Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Pariniti Mishra, Manjulata Mondal, Rajashree Mallick - came second in the Aska, Balasore, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats respectively.
The BJP won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
Published 06 June 2024, 08:23 IST