Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | From box office bomb to ballot box: Kangana and Chirag's political saga

India has seen actors enter politics, in several instances, leveraging their fame for votes, and Kangana Ranaut is no exception. After a rollercoaster career of hits, flops, and controversies, 37-year-old Kangana jumped into politics this March.

She is running for Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Even as Kangana made waves with her political debut, her NDA colleague Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), caused quite a stir 1,400 kilometres away in Bihar with his high-voltage campaign.

Beyond the fact that they have star candidates in the NDA block, Bihar’s Hajipur and Himachal’s’ Mandi also have something in common: Chirag and Kangana have co-starred in a Bollywood flick.

Chirag debuted in the 2011 movie Miley Naa Miley Hum before he became a major political figure in Bihar politics. Kangana paired with Chirag in the movie that bombed at the box office.

It also marked the worst opening among Kangana’s films, failing to cross even the Rs 1-crore mark, and had to be quickly yanked from the screens.