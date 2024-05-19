Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Singh rules the roost as voters remain unfazed by sexual assault allegations against him

Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh): Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and firebrand BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may have been denied re-nomination by the BJP following allegations of sexual assault but in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district there is hardly anyone who talks about the issue.

Though BJP has nominated Singh’s son Karan Bhushan Singh as its candidate from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan is the candidate here in real sense and going by the speeches of the firebrand saffron leader in his election rallies it may seem to some as if he is the "victim’ and not the offender".

‘’Main phansi par chadhne ke liye taiyar hoon agar maine kuch bhi galat kiya hai to….sach samne ayega ek din’’ (I am ready to be hanged if I have done anything wrong…the truth will come out one day), Singh says in the rallies.

And there are many who believe him. ‘’All these allegations are baseless…there is a conspiracy to finish Singh politically but he is a true warrior and will come out unscathed’’, said Raghav Mishra, a resident of Kaiserganj.

Mishra’s remarks are no surprise. Some women from the constituency were caught on tape saying that there was no need for Brijbhushan to ‘’sexually assault’’ female wrestlers as he could have had many ‘’more attractive’’ women at his disposal here.