Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In a U-turn, I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties decide to participate in exit poll debates

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties on Saturday announced that they will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening after the grouping's top leaders met and deliberated on the issue at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The development came a day after the Congress said it has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels. The party does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP, it had said.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls.

"After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the I.N.D.I.A. (bloc) parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening," he said in a post on X.