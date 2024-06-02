Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. complains to EC about not counting and declaring postal ballot results first

He added, "The Election Commission has repealed this 2019 practice. The net result is that by method of practice, EVMs can be counted and if EVMs counting gets over before the postal ballot, it will still be completed. In other words, the postal ballot counting and result need not be declared first...This is the main complaint..."

Singhvi confirmed that the EC had heard them out patiently, and the bloc was awaiting 'strong action' from the poll body.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.