Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A. complains to EC about not counting and declaring postal ballot results first

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, after the meeting noted that the Election Commission had patiently heard them out, and the bloc is currently awaiting 'a strong action'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 12:00 IST
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc members on Sunday met with the Election Commission of India to complain about the practice of not counting and declaring the results that come via postal ballots.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "...The vital importance of counting postal ballots first, of declaring the results of postal ballots first. This is very clearly stated in the statutory rule...This has been understood by the Election Commission over the years...Our complaint is that this statutory rule of this 2019 guideline has been given goodbye," ANI reported.

He added, "The Election Commission has repealed this 2019 practice. The net result is that by method of practice, EVMs can be counted and if EVMs counting gets over before the postal ballot, it will still be completed. In other words, the postal ballot counting and result need not be declared first...This is the main complaint..."

Singhvi confirmed that the EC had heard them out patiently, and the bloc was awaiting 'strong action' from the poll body.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 4.

Published 02 June 2024, 12:00 IST
