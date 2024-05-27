Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. govt to scrap Agnipath scheme, send Rs 8,500 to women's accounts each month: Rahul

He said, “The I.N.D.I.A. bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. Modi Ji has turned soldiers into labourers. The Centre has made two categories in the Army -- Agniveer and the others. If an Agniveer gets injured or martyred, he will neither get a martyr status nor compensation… Why is this discrimination?"

After the formation of the I.N.D.I.A. block government at the Centre, Gandhi said, "From July, Rs 8,500 will be deposited in women's accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family."

Taking a jibe at the prime minister's 'sent by God' comment, the Congress leader remarked in jest, "After June 4, if ED asks Modi about corruption, he will say I don't know anything...I was sent by God'."

Gandhi claimed that Modi has created 22 billionaires, while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc government would create crores of millionaires.