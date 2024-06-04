Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Jyotiraditya Scindia set to regain lost ground in Guna, leading by over 4.31 lakh votes

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to regain his lost ground in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, as a BJP candidate this time. As per Election Commission trends till 1:30 pm, Scindia is leading in Guna by a huge margin of 4,31,693 votes.

While Scindia has garnered 7,38,321 votes so far, Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav is far behind with 3,14,446 votes.