Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Jyotiraditya Scindia set to regain lost ground in Guna, leading by over 4.31 lakh votes

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to regain his lost ground in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, as a BJP candidate this time. As per Election Commission trends till 1:30 pm, Scindia is leading in Guna by a huge margin of 4,31,693 votes.
While Scindia has garnered 7,38,321 votes so far, Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav is far behind with 3,14,446 votes.
Jyotiraditya Scindia contested the Lok Sabha elections from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. He fought his first election this time as a BJP candidate against Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav, whose father was a BJP MLA.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Scindia lost the Congress bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh to BJP's Krishna Pal Yadav. Scindia had lost to Yadav by a margin of 1,25,549 votes. For the LS polls 2024, he has declared his assets to the ECI which is worth over Rs 424 crore.
Scindia quit the grand old party after 18 years and joined the BJP in 2020. He was first inducted in cabinet by then Congress in 2007 when Scindia became the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.
In November 2012, he was appointed Minister of State for Power in a cabinet reshuffle. Between October 2012-May 2014, he served as a Minister of State with independent charge in then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet.
