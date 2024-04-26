Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah votes at his native Siddaramnahundi

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cast his vote at polling station no 86 at Karnataka Public School at his native Siddaramanahundi of Mysuru taluk—a part of Mysuru district that falls within the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency—on Friday morning at 10.24 am. His son Dr S Yathindra joined him.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that Congress candidates will win in Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, and Mandya LS constituencies. Siddaramaiah further added that 'emotional' speeches of PM Narendra Modi indicate his desperation as response in the previous phase of LS polls was not favourable for the NDA. He said that the Congress have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India about the Prime Minister's 'emotional' speeches He also termed tears of H D Devegowda as artificial.

He enjoyed 'Alasandekaalu vada' with coffee at the home of his friend C Kempeeraiah.