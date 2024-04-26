Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah votes at his native Siddaramnahundi

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cast his vote at polling station no 86 at Karnataka Public School at his native Siddaramanahundi of Mysuru taluk—a part of Mysuru district that falls within the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency—on Friday morning at 10.24 am. His son Dr S Yathindra joined him.
Speaking to mediapersons, he said that Congress candidates will win in Mysore-Kodagu, Chamarajnagar, Hassan, and Mandya LS constituencies. Siddaramaiah further added that 'emotional' speeches of PM Narendra Modi indicate his desperation as response in the previous phase of LS polls was not favourable for the NDA. He said that the Congress have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India about the Prime Minister's 'emotional' speeches He also termed tears of H D Devegowda as artificial.
He enjoyed 'Alasandekaalu vada' with coffee at the home of his friend C Kempeeraiah.
"It has been a custom to have breakfast or lunch at our home, when he comes to cast his vote for every election, ever since 1983 when he contested in Samyukta ranga. This time since he had to rush to Vijayapura to participate in Praja Dhwani-2 along with Rahul Gandhi, he missed breakfast or lunch at our home," shared Kempeeraiah.
Kempeeraiah's wife Lakshmi, son K Anand, and daughter-in-law Saundarya, daughters Ashwini Umesh, Amrutha Adarsh, Anupa Shivakumar were elated to host Siddaramaiah.
For 82-year-old Marithayamma of Kadavekattehundi, 72-year-old Channajamma from Kuppegala and a number of other people in the region, it is Siddaramaiah who is the candidate.
The CM also visited Siddarameshwara temple at his native place.
SP Seema Latkar, ASP Nandini accompanied him.
(Published 26 April 2024, 06:01 IST)