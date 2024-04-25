JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Karnataka updates) | 14 seats head to polls in state

Good morning dear readers! The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is upon us. Along with a number of states across the country, today Karnataka also heads to polls, with 14 constituencies in the fray today. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 25 seats from the state, thus routing the Congress who managed to bag only one. However, this time with a Congress govt in the state, it remains to be seen if the grand old party's fortunes change for the better. Follow all the latest election news from across the state only with DH!
Last Updated 25 April 2024, 20:47 IST

Highlights
Which are the other states besides Karnataka where elections are being held today? 

Which are the Karnataka constituencies heading to poll today?

The states (besides Karnataka) which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.

Udupi Chikamagalur

Hassan

Dakshina Kannada

Chitradurga

Tumkur

Mandya

Mysore

Chamarajanagar

Bangalore Rural

Bangalore North

Bangalore Central

Bangalore South

Chikballapur

Kolar

(Published 25 April 2024, 20:47 IST)
