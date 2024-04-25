Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Karnataka updates) | 14 seats head to polls in state

Good morning dear readers! The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is upon us. Along with a number of states across the country, today Karnataka also heads to polls, with 14 constituencies in the fray today. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 25 seats from the state, thus routing the Congress who managed to bag only one. However, this time with a Congress govt in the state, it remains to be seen if the grand old party's fortunes change for the better. Follow all the latest election news from across the state only with DH!