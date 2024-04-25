Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Karnataka updates) | 14 seats head to polls in state
Good morning dear readers! The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is upon us. Along with a number of states across the country, today Karnataka also heads to polls, with 14 constituencies in the fray today. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 25 seats from the state, thus routing the Congress who managed to bag only one. However, this time with a Congress govt in the state, it remains to be seen if the grand old party's fortunes change for the better. Follow all the latest election news from across the state only with DH!
Which are the other states besides Karnataka where elections are being held today?
The states (besides Karnataka) which are going to polls in phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Manipur and West Bengal.
Which are the Karnataka constituencies heading to poll today?
Udupi Chikamagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikballapur
Kolar
