Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan nearly quit campaign committee over 'no Muslim candidate' grouse

Mumbai: The Congress high-command has taken cognisance of the grievance aired by senior leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan that the grand old party has given a single Muslim or North Indian candidate from Maharashtra.
A hardcore Congressman, Naseem Khan, who is a four time MLA and a former minister, is currently the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Rattled by the fact that the Congress failed to give a single Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Naseem Khan, last week, had shot off a letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, resigning from the campaign committee and deciding to stay away from the campaign.
This came as a big jolt to the Congress in Mumbai and Maharashtra as Naseem Khan is one of the senior leaders.
After this, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala reached out to Khan and also facilitated a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Pune.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday, Chennithala and Khan said that cogsizance has been taken on the issue.
“Naseen Khan’s letter was discussed at the senior-most level. Naseem Khan also met Rahul Gandhi in Pune. There is freedom of expression in Congress, and democracy in the party. Congress is a party that supports all castes,” Chennithala said.
Khan on his part said that he is a loyal Congressman. “I had conveyed the feeling of the minority community, North Indian community, to All India Congress Committee. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, National general secretary K C Venugopal, in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat took notice of my letter in this regard. I had raised some issues on behalf of certain sections of the society, the party will take a suitable decision on it in the coming time,” he said.
Published 06 May 2024, 15:00 IST