Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan nearly quit campaign committee over 'no Muslim candidate' grouse

Mumbai: The Congress high-command has taken cognisance of the grievance aired by senior leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan that the grand old party has given a single Muslim or North Indian candidate from Maharashtra.

A hardcore Congressman, Naseem Khan, who is a four time MLA and a former minister, is currently the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Rattled by the fact that the Congress failed to give a single Muslim candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Naseem Khan, last week, had shot off a letter to All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, resigning from the campaign committee and deciding to stay away from the campaign.

This came as a big jolt to the Congress in Mumbai and Maharashtra as Naseem Khan is one of the senior leaders.

After this, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala reached out to Khan and also facilitated a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Pune.